Insider Selling: Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Insider Sells 3,375 Shares of Stock

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) insider Jay M. Neilon sold 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $17,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FRBK stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.01. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.