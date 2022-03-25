Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells 156,200 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) Director Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $2,630,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fritz Prinz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 1st, Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $2,649,868.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 12th, Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $3,280,048.00.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 9.17. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.