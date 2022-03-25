Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells 156,200 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) Director Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $2,630,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fritz Prinz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $2,649,868.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $3,280,048.00.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 9.17. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on QS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

