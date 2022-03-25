Insider Selling: PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Sells 107,400 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 107,400 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total transaction of C$660,767.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 638,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,930,786.82.

Craig Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

On Friday, February 25th, Craig Brown sold 1,300 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$7,600.06.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Craig Brown sold 45,900 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.56, for a total transaction of C$209,304.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Craig Brown sold 12,500 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$56,250.00.

Shares of PHX opened at C$6.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$299.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.71 and a 1-year high of C$6.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

About PHX Energy Services (Get Rating)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.