Insider Selling: Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CEO Sells 9,957 Shares of Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scipio Maximus Carnecchia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 171 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $2,853.99.

Mitek Systems stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market cap of $644.54 million, a P/E ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 0.45. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 166,825 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,965,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,647,000 after purchasing an additional 88,550 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,280,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 617,657 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,048,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,949,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MITK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

