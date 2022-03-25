Insider Selling: Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) CEO Sells 5,531 Shares of Stock

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $414,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

M. Jason Pigott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13.

Laredo Petroleum stock traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.16. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. Laredo Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 28.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

