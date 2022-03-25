Insider Selling: Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Francis Brian Barron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $263,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $252,000.00.

Shares of CTRA stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,414,863. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.22.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Coterra Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.