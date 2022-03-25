Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $220,650.75 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $220,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get California Resources alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,494 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $2,862,742.74.

On Thursday, January 20th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $447,984.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,127,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $5,470,000.00.

NYSE CRC opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.28. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $47.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in California Resources by 632.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

About California Resources (Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.