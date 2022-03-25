Insider Selling: Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Sells 1,188 Shares of Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) insider Ben Thorpe sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,210 ($29.09), for a total value of £26,254.80 ($34,563.98).

Shares of LON:BRK opened at GBX 2,235 ($29.42) on Friday. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,910 ($25.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,800 ($36.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £361.87 million and a P/E ratio of 19.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,354.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,515.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 26 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.25) target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

