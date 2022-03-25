Insider Selling: Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Insider Sells $71,248.50 in Stock

Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $71,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AADI opened at $18.39 on Friday. Aadi Bioscience Inc has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience Inc will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AADI. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,919,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 1,084.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,331,388 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,689,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,459,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $21,336,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AADI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

