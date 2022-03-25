Insider Buying: Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) Director Purchases 9,223 Shares of Stock

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) Director Saloni S. Varma bought 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $55,430.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thorne HealthTech stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thorne HealthTech, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Thorne HealthTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thorne HealthTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

