Insider Buying: PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) General Counsel Buys 1,630 Shares of Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) General Counsel Christopher Riley acquired 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $317,240.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $343,860.00.

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $14.56 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 16.38% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 560,801 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 696.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 225,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,320,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PLBY Group by 967.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175,553 shares during the period.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

