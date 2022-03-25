Insider Buying: Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Insider Buys 42,426 Shares of Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Rating) insider John Stephen Ions acquired 42,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,250 ($16.46) per share, for a total transaction of £530,325 ($698,163.51).

Liontrust Asset Management stock opened at GBX 1,246 ($16.40) on Friday. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,056 ($13.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,560.05 ($33.70). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,458.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,923.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £763.20 million and a PE ratio of 15.67.

LIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,965 ($25.87) to GBX 1,850 ($24.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,367 ($31.16) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

