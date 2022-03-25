Insider Buying: GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) Director Alain Attal purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GME traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.39. 8,887,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,279. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of -1.61. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $344.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in GameStop by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GameStop has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $71.50.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

