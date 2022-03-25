Insider Buying: GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) Director Alain Attal purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE GME traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.39. 8,887,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,279. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of -1.61. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $344.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, GameStop has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $71.50.
About GameStop (Get Rating)
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.
