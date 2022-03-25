Insider Buying: Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) Insider Buys 125,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2 – Get Rating) insider Rick Crabb bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($18,518.52).

The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.74.

About Eagle Mountain Mining

Eagle Mountain Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Australia and the United States. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silver Mountain project comprising the Pacific Horizon prospect with 26 patented mining claims and 209 unpatented mining claims, the Scarlett prospect with 133 unpatented mining claims and 3 Arizona state exploration permits, and the Red Mule prospect with 2 Arizona state exploration permits located in Arizona; and 80% interest in the Oracle Ridge Copper Mine in Arizona, the United States.

