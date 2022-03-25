Insider Buying: Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Purchases £224.91 in Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) insider Swagatam Mukerji purchased 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £224.91 ($296.09).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Swagatam Mukerji purchased 50,000 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,595.58).

On Monday, February 21st, Swagatam Mukerji bought 495 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £222.75 ($293.25).

On Wednesday, January 19th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 255 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £150.45 ($198.06).

Shares of LON:CAU opened at GBX 48 ($0.63) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 51.50. Centaur Media Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 60 ($0.79). The company has a market cap of £70.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Centaur Media’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

