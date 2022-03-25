Insider Buying: Alloggio Group Ltd (ASX:ALO) Insider Purchases A$14,000.00 in Stock

Alloggio Group Ltd (ASX:ALO – Get Rating) insider Christopher Sneddon purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$14,000.00 ($10,370.37).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.07.
About Alloggio Group (Get Rating)
