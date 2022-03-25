Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) PT Lowered to C$9.50

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$9.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$8.64 and a 12 month high of C$10.43. The stock has a market cap of C$300.14 million and a P/E ratio of 8.05.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

