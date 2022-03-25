Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) PT Lowered to C$9.50

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$9.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$8.64 and a 12 month high of C$10.43. The stock has a market cap of C$300.14 million and a P/E ratio of 8.05.
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
