InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.98

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and traded as high as $6.01. InnovAge shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 116,015 shares.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INNV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InnovAge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $787.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth $795,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth about $18,220,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in InnovAge by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.
InnovAge Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INNV)
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
