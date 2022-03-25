InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.98

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and traded as high as $6.01. InnovAge shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 116,015 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INNV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InnovAge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $787.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.67.

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). InnovAge had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth $795,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth about $18,220,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in InnovAge by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

