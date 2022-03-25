Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.38. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.53.

INGXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

