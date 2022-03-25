InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of IFRX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,275. The stock has a market cap of $108.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.89. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InflaRx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.
InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.
