Indaba Capital Management, L.P Purchases 251,100 Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 251,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,844,963.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 22,500 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $271,350.00.

Shares of BNFT opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $420.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Benefitfocus by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

