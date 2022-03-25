Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Impel NeuroPharma stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $7.52. 173,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,039. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Impel NeuroPharma has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $34.75.

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 86,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.