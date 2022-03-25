Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Down to $6.02

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.02, but opened at $5.81. Immunovant shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 475 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $671.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 1,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

