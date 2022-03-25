Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Trading 3.4% Higher

Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.13. 82,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,274,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42.

Get Immix Biopharma alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $2,476,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immix Biopharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering Tissue Specific Therapeutics (TM) targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases. Immix Biopharma Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.