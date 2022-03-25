IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.85

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.85 and traded as low as $23.61. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 2,762 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.74.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. IF Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.77%.
About IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ)
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
