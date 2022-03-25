ICHI Trading Up 130.9% This Week (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $283.13 million and $10.33 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 130.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $63.03 or 0.00141037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00046836 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.60 or 0.07060656 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,774.80 or 1.00183488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00042836 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,491,714 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars.

