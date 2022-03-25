I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Up 9.2%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) rose 9.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $19.98. Approximately 17,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 938,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.66.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.