Hyperion (HYN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,975.00

Hyperion (HYN) traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001392 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $124.90 million and approximately $1,975.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 39.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00036438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00112443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

