Hydra Reaches Market Cap of $79.18 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for $9.20 or 0.00020942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $79.18 million and $653,250.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 18,077,493 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

