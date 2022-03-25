Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$11.00 target price on the stock.
TSE HUT traded down C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.30. 1,159,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 22.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23. Hut 8 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.61.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile
