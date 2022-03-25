Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCN opened at $150.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.87 and a 200 day moving average of $145.66. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.50 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

