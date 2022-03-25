Huntington National Bank Purchases 828 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in US Ecology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in US Ecology by 273.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in US Ecology by 6.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in US Ecology in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. US Ecology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). US Ecology had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. US Ecology’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

US Ecology Profile (Get Rating)

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

