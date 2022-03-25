Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,854,000 after purchasing an additional 901,026 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,882,000 after purchasing an additional 221,850 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,280,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 9.4% during the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,158,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after buying an additional 185,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

HOG stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

