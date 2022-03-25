Huntington National Bank Has $86,000 Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Five Below by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 36.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.65.

Five Below stock opened at $164.76 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.23.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

