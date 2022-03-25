Huntington National Bank Grows Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nutrien by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after acquiring an additional 54,975 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 47,637 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NTR stock opened at $106.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.79. The stock has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $108.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.
Nutrien Profile (Get Rating)
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
