Huntington National Bank Acquires 198 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SONY opened at $107.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

