Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Posts Earnings Results

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.55), Fidelity Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Huazhu Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

HTHT stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. 41,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $41.58. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTHT. TheStreet lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,499,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 390,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 76,547 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth $741,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

