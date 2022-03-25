Hotaling Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $214.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

