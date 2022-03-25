Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Price Tops $0.20

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Hot Cross has a total market capitalization of $22.85 million and $69.84 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00046752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.95 or 0.07064699 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,838.11 or 0.99991359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00042986 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

