Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $932.98 Million

Brokerages predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) will post sales of $932.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $964.00 million and the lowest is $912.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $399.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $4.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on HST. Barclays upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Compass Point increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,328,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,594,192. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -623.13 and a beta of 1.26. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $19.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

