Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $109.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $2,523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,507,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

