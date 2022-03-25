Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 339.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.
HOOK opened at $1.72 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.93.
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
