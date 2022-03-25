Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 339.35% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

HOOK opened at $1.72 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

