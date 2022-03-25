Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a market cap of $44.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOOK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 3,639.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 145,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 196.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 70,534 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 306.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 49,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

