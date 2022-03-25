Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 339.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.
Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a market cap of $44.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $20.00.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOOK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.93.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.