Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.400-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.40 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.17 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $229.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $194.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.32.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

