Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Honest updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNST traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.04. 2,055,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Honest has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92.

Get Honest alerts:

In related news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $35,133.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Honest during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Honest by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.