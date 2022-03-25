Honest (HNST) Hits Market Cap of $1.68 Million

Honest (HNST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Honest has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $94,213.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047887 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.54 or 0.07036667 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,920.23 or 1.00096602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043893 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

