Hixon Zuercher LLC Purchases 513 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,260 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

NYSE:MCD traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $240.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,319,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,572. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.98. The stock has a market cap of $178.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.