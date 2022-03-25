Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $4.66 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 2.3% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 122.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,499,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,330,000 after purchasing an additional 869,961 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $83.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,446,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,105,288. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

