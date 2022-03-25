Hixon Zuercher LLC Acquires 1,430 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

