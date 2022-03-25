Hiscox (LON:HSX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $888.82

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 888.82 ($11.70) and traded as high as GBX 954.60 ($12.57). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 945.80 ($12.45), with a volume of 322,939 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSX. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,027 ($13.52) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.95) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.93) to GBX 850 ($11.19) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.16) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.15) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 983.67 ($12.95).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 936.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 888.99. The firm has a market cap of £3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. Hiscox’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Joanne Musselle purchased 18,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.44) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($196,892.84).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

